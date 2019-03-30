2 killed in Saudi-led airstrike on Yemen's Hajjah: source

At least two people were killed and five others injured when a Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a house in Yemen's northwestern province of Hajjah on Saturday morning, an official of the local council said.



The airstrike hit the house in the village of Dhahr Bani Hasan in Abs district, killing the two men and injured five others, including women and children.



The victims are members of the same family, the official told Xinhua by phone on condition of anonymity.



Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to support the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after Houthi rebels forced him into exile and seized much of the country's north, including the capital Sanaa.



Entering its fifth year, the war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 3 million others and pushed over 20 million Yemenis into the brink of famine.

