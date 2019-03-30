Palestinian president reiterates independent state "inevitable"

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday said that "a free and independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is inevitable."



Abbas said in a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA marking the 43rd anniversary of Land Day, stressing "Palestine will only be for the Palestinians," and "the suffering of our people over 100 years and the enormous sacrifices made by this great people will not go to waste."



"The Land Day anniversary is a time for our people to renew their commitment and uphold the accomplishments. With the steadfastness of our people, we are able to thwart all plots," he added.



Abbas saluted those who died on Land Day and all those who died for Palestine, as well as the wounded and prisoners, stressing that no one is going to give up on demanding freedom of the prisoners.



Land Day was first commemorated on March 30, 1976, when Israeli soldiers killed six unarmed Palestinians during demonstrations in protest of an Israeli decision to confiscate thousands of acres of land in the Galilee and the Negev areas.



Since then, Palestinians have designated this day to mark the sacrifices of the Palestinian people's lives in defending their land.

