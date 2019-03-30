UN agency to assist Ghana's industrialization program

The UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Ghana's government signed two agreements here on Friday on measures to boost the country's industrial development and export competitiveness.



The first of the two, signed by UNIDO Director General Li Yong and Ghana's Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, aims to help Ghana improve upon industrial development, trade and export competitiveness.



The Country Program (CP) was scheduled to be implemented from 2019 to 2022 and will be the reference framework for UNIDO technical cooperation activities with Ghana.



It will also be aligned with the national development agenda including the President's"Ghana Beyond Aid" agenda, Ghana Vision 2020 and shall focus on high growth potential sectors to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Furthermore, the CP will help build synergies and will help Ghana leverage additional investment by facilitating the mobilization of partners and resources to achieve larger development impact.



The second agreement, a tripartite one, was signed by the government of Ghana, UNIDO and the European Union (EU).



This cooperation agreement also aims to strengthen the export competitiveness of the Ghanaian economy through enhanced value-added, low carbon, sustainable production and processing.



The agreement, which will be implemented under the West Africa Competitiveness Program will build on recent EU support towards competitiveness-related issues and capitalize on lessons learnt as well as complement ongoing interventions in Ghana.



In all, the program to be run from 2019 to 2022 will help improve the performance and growth of selected value chains, including cassava, fruits including mango and pineapple as well as cosmetics and personal care products.

