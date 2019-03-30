Palestinian PM slams Israel seeking to seize territory

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye Saturday accused Israel of seeking to take over "the largest geographical area with least possible Palestinian population."



He said in a statement marking the 43rd anniversary of Land Day that Israeli practices "will be met with stronger Palestinian commitment to land, provision of all requirements for consolidating citizens' steadfastness on their land and confronting the ongoing settlement attack."



He added that his government's strategy, once formed officially, will be based on "consolidation of the Palestinian people's resilience, defending their land and resources, and confronting colonial settlement expansion."



Israeli settlement activity, deemed illegal by most countries and under the international law, is considered one of the thorniest issues that hindered the peace talks between Palestinians and Israel.



Ishtaye urged for wide participation in the activities of Land Day "to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives in defense of Palestinian land."



Land Day was first commemorated on March 30, 1976, when Israeli soldiers killed six unarmed Palestinians during demonstrations in protest of an Israeli decision to confiscate thousands of acres of land in the Galilee and the Negev areas.



Since then, Palestinians have set this day to mark the sacrifices of the Palestinian people's lives in defending their land.



On March 10, President Abbas designated Ishtaye, a member of Fatah's Central Committee, to form a new unity government to replace the consensus government of former Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah.

