China's Gree vows to further expand US market

Gree, a leading appliances manufacturer in China, has announced plans to further expand the US market.



At a strategic planning event on Friday that attracted hundreds of participants, Ouyang Jun, a senior overseas sales executive, said: "Since entering the United States at the end of 2015, the Gree-America commercial team has steadily opened the mainstream of the US heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market, making the 'Made in China, Loved by the World' concept integrated into the American HVAC market."



"In the next two to three years, the Gree-America commercial team's goal is to set up a marketing network throughout the United States." At present, Gree's marketing network covers 22 states.



Gree is expanding its market in the United States against the backdrop of the White House's "America First" policy and increasing tariffs on imports from various countries, said Jun. "If we can succeed in the American market in this context, we will be even more confident in promoting the 'Made in China, Loved by the World' concept."



Since entering the US market, the Gree-America commercial team has overcome the differences in culture and in economic systems between the two countries, and has quickly tailored its sales methods and services, he said.



With the efforts of the team, Gree has won higher recognition and appreciation by the US HVAC industry, he said.

