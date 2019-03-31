Over 6,000 people battle forest fire in northern China

More than 6,000 people have been battling a forest fire that broke out Friday in Qinyuan County, northern China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said Saturday.



Among them are 1,000 professional firefighters and 2,600 factory workers from Shanxi, 1,300 professional firefighters dispatched by the Ministry of Emergency Management, as well as 1,150 soldiers and armed police troops.



They will continue to quench the blaze from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday when the temperature gets lower and the winds abate, according to the rescue headquarters.



No casualties have been reported so far.



Ten helicopters and 28 fire trucks were mobilized to battle the fire on Saturday.



As of 7 a.m. Saturday, more than 3,800 locals had been evacuated, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

