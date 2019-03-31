China-built offshore fixed pilot station opens in Myanmar

The offshore fixed pilot station which was constructed by a Chinese engineering company opened in Myanmar's Yangon on Saturday.
Managed by the Myanmar Port Authority under the Ministry of Transport
and Communications, the Yangon Offshore Fixed Pilot Station project which is the second of its kind in the world, following the one built in Thailand, started in March 2017 and construction of the station by China Harbour Engineering Co., Ltd. completed in February this year.
At the project opening and handover ceremony, Union Minister U Thant Sin M for Transport and Communications praised the successful completion of the project in line with the international quality standard, saying that the station plays an important supportive role to the country's economic development.
Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang assured that the project could support the better transportation through Yangon port, the main trading hub of the country.
The pilot station is located at 20 nautical miles away from the mouth of the Yangon River.
It will come into operation with more safety and secure manner to carry out the pilotage services in any weather condition, said U Ni Aung, managing director of Myanmar Port Authority.
Pan Qingjiang, vice-president of China Harbour Engineering Co., Ltd., pledged to continue to support Myanmar government and local entrepreneurs in developing the country's infrastructure industry and Myanmar's economy as well as the interests of Myanmar people.
The port of Yangon handles about 90 percent of the country's exports and imports.