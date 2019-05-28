Skills competition boosts BRI’s talent engagement, exchanges

A Chinese artisan on Tuesday competes for joinery, or fine woodworking, which will last 11 hours at the Belt and Road International Skills Competition in Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality. Photo: Zhang Han/GT



Artisans from 44 countries and regions are competing in the Belt and Road International Skills Competition on Tuesday and Wednesday in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, a platform that will help promote exchanges and communication of highly skilled talent across the world.Thirty-three teams from countries and regions along the routes of the Belt and Road Initiative are competing. The 18 skills in the competition include hairdressing, bakery, floristry, electronics and fine woodworking.The competition can provide an important platform for artisans around the world to communicate and improve their skills, which will boost employment and the economic development of participating countries, Zhang Ji'nan, China's Minister of Human Resources and Social Security, said at the competition's opening ceremony on Monday.Martin Antalik, the team leader of Slovakia, told the Global Times on Tuesday that such an international competition helps young people like him learn and exchange skills and ideas with peers across the world, which not only makes them successful in the job market, but also broadens their horizon.The idea for the competition came from the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing in April.This is the first time China has held an international skills competition on such a scale. It is a warm-up for the 46th World Skills Competition, known as the "Olympics for artisans," in Shanghai in 2021, Wang Sen, a judge of the bakery competition, told the Global Times on Tuesday.China has 165 million skilled workers and 48 million highly skilled talent, but the talent shortage remains huge, People's Daily reported in March.The urgent task is to optimize the promotion system and increase social recognition for them, said the newspaper.Wang noted the event is a great opportunity to raise public awareness and respect for artisans and highly skilled talent.