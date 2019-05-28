Huawei can’t, won’t lose Europe

Visitors to MWC19 check out Huawei smartphones in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

Google's latest ban hit Huawei smartphone users in Europe the hardest, as the Chinese company has already become a leading vendor in the market. Many asked: Do I need to stop using my Android phone? How badly will Huawei's smartphone business be affected by Google's response to US sanctions?I traveled to some European countries earlier this year to cover MWC19, the largest industry event, where Huawei unveiled its 5G foldable phone and amazed the public. It's not coincidence that more and more European consumers favor Huawei smartphones. Some told me they love the devices because the camera captures beautiful images, and it has both high-end smartphones in its Mate and P series, while also offering cheaper gadgets like Honor branches.When I walked around in cities like Barcelona, Milan, Warsaw and Düsseldorf, I saw residents checking out Huawei smartphones at local stores. Some of them had no idea that Huawei is a Chinese brand, reflecting its successful strategy of being a global company.Due to Washington's political agenda, Huawei has been pushed into a corner and many of its smartphone users in Europe are becoming anxious. They're worried that Android updates will not be available on their existing phones. US moves may force some to switch to Apple or Samsung, but still, many Huawei fans in Europe are supporting the Chinese company by buying its products while encouraging it to come up with its own operating system.Beside the pressure on consumer products, US clampdown on Huawei has extended to the carrier business as part of its effort to wage an economic and technology war with China in an increasingly aggressive way. Although US officials have been lobbying in European countries to urge local carriers to exclude Huawei equipment from the 5G build-out by citing security concerns, major carriers such as Vodafone and Sunrise are moving forward with Huawei and accelerating their deployment of 5G networks.From the UK to Switzerland to Monaco, local businesses have not abandoned their goal of catching up with the development of the next generation of mobile technologies in order to yield to geopolitical pressure exerted by the Trump administration.Today, the US, China, South Korea and Japan are leading in 5G development with the support of coherent industrial policies and integrated mobile ecosystems. Europe was already behind in the 4G era due to sluggish investment, which has led to its loss of market share for mobile phones. The region could not afford to lose opportunities in the 5G era by bluntly rejecting the largest telecoms equipment provider.Huawei can't lose the European market, which is now the second-largest contributor to its overall revenue. Meanwhile, it has been closely working with third-party organizations in the region to push forward technical standards, especially to form new cybersecurity standards, Europe can't afford to lose a strategic partner like Huawei.From a geopolitical perspective, Europe is seeking a more unified, strong stance when the region encounters the egotistical "America First" policy of US President Donald Trump. European policymakers, mainly led by Germany and France, are not willing to take offensive stances by banning Huawei as they are eager to prioritize their own development by allowing leading companies in the build-out of local 5G networks.Many industry insiders see "interesting times" in the technology world. For me, it's more interesting to see that a growing number of European countries have to date ignored the request of Washington by continuing to allow Huawei to bid and roll out core parts of the network infrastructure.Trump can't build a digital wall. Eventually, common prosperity and the benefits generated by the next generation of wireless technologies will prove Europe made the right decision by saying NO to American hegemony.