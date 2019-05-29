Chinese president receives credentials of 7 ambassadors

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials of seven new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday.
The ambassadors were Bernardino Regazzoni from Switzerland, Luis Monsalve Hoyos from Columbia, Vladimir Tomsik from the Czech Republic, Jang Ha Sung from the Republic of Korea, Signe Brudeset from Norway, Helena Sangeland from Sweden, and Maitine Djoumbe from Chad.
Xi welcomed the ambassadors to China and expressed his sincere greetings and good wishes to the leaders and people of their countries.
Xi said China attached great importance to developing ties with the countries and was ready to deepen political mutual trust, expand pragmatic cooperation, and jointly promote the Belt and Road
Initiative for greater benefit to people of all countries.
"The Chinese government will facilitate and support the work of the ambassadors, and hopes that the ambassadors will play an active role in deepening friendship between China and their countries and promoting bilateral ties," he said.
The ambassadors conveyed cordial greetings from their state leaders to Xi, and congratulated China for successfully holding the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, expressing their countries' hope to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.
They told Xi that since it was established 70 years ago and especially after the reform and opening-up 40 years ago, the People's Republic of China had achieved world renowned development and played an increasingly important role in international affairs.
They said they felt honored to be ambassadors to China, and pledged to enhance relations with China to a new high and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.