Cooperation between Huawei, Taiwan enterprises conducive to cross-Strait common development

Cooperation between Huawei and relevant Taiwan enterprises gives full play to their complementary strengths and helps promote the common economic development across the Taiwan Strait, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.



An Fengshan, spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference that the supplier list that Huawei has previously made public includes a lot of Taiwan enterprises.



These enterprises also contribute to Huawei's achievement, An said.

