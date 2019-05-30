Nigerian president sworn-in for second term in office

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn-in on Wednesday for a second four-year term in office, to the cheers of many Nigerians who looked forward to a brighter, rewarding future.



Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took the oath of office amid light showers at the Eagle Square in the heart of Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.



Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office on the duo, followed by the lowering and hoisting of national and defense flags and 21 gun salutes by the armed forces.



Buhari, thereafter, inspected a guard of honor and acknowledged cheers from invited guests who came from different parts of the country to attend the colorful but low-key presidential inauguration.



No foreign leader attended the ceremony. Dignitaries at the presidential inauguration included security chiefs, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of the country's legislature and captains of industry. The Nigerian government had earlier announced that the low-key presidential inauguration was "to save cost."



Instead of an elaborate presidential inauguration, the Federal Government said it had invited world leaders for the maiden June 12 Democracy Day celebration in the country.



Also, the ceremony was devoid of an inaugural presidential speech. This is the first time that a Nigerian president would skip the inaugural speech since the country returned to democracy in 1999.



Buhari was first inaugurated as President of Nigeria on May 29, 2015, making it the first time in Nigeria's history that an opposition candidate was taking over from an incumbent president.



On Feb. 27, he was declared the winner of the 2019 presidential election held four days earlier by Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission.

