China's top political advisor meets Hong Kong delegation

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday met with a delegation of the Hong Kong Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, stressed the historical trend that China must and will be reunified and urged Hong Kong to fully leverage its unique advantages to continue promoting Hong Kong-Taiwan exchanges and cooperation.



Wang, who also heads the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification, called for telling a good story of the "one country, two systems" practice in Hong Kong to allow more people in Taiwan to understand its advantages and increase their support for the principles and practice of "peaceful reunification" and "one country, two systems."

