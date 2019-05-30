China's top legislator meets Nigerien president

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with visiting Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou on Wednesday, exchanging views on pushing forward the relationship between the two countries.
Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said China stands ready to work with Niger to implement the important consensus made by the two heads of state to lift the bilateral ties to a higher level.
Both the Chinese and African people experienced anti-imperialist and anti-colonial struggles in the past, and both face the task of getting rid of poverty and backwardness and achieving development and prosperity, Li said.
China and Africa have created a new model of South-South cooperation, Li said.
The NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges with the National Assembly of Niger and promote state-to-state friendly cooperation, he said.
Issoufou said Niger thanks China for its long-term support and assistance, and is willing to learn from China's development experience, actively participate in jointly building the Belt and Road
and strengthen pragmatic cooperation.