Xi calls for further reform to resolve major problems

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presided over the eighth meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform on Wednesday.



Xi, also Chinese president, chairman of the Central Military Commission, and head of the central committee for deepening overall reform, called for further reform to better serve the overall economic and social development.



China's reform and development is undergoing profound transformation, facing more external uncertainties and unstable factors as well as new circumstances and problems concerning reform and development, he said.



"We need to maintain strategic resolve, focus on solving problems, make best use of the circumstances, form overall plans, make accurate policy decisions, and work hard to prevent and resolve major conflicts and prominent issues," he said.



Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the reform committee, also attended.



Participants reviewed and approved 10 guidelines, plans and work report with topics ranging from innovating and improving macro-control to energy reform and food security.



The meeting stressed that China should "crack nuts" and solve new problems through deepening reforms, strengthening endogenous impetus for economic development and enhancing its ability to cope with challenges and resist risks.

