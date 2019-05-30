Mueller to speak publicly for first time over Russia probe

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller will publicly make his first statement about the investigation into the alledged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election on Wednesday, the Justice Department said.The on-camera appearance is set on 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (1500 GMT) and Mueller will not take questions, the Justice Department said.Mueller concluded his 22-month investigation in March by submitting a report to Attorney General William Barr and a redacted version was made public last month.The report stated that there was no evidence that US President Donald Trump's campaign conspired with the Russian government during the 2016 US election s but did not conclude if the president had obstructed justice.Barr and his deputy Rod Rosenstein, who stepped down earlier this month, have concluded that Mueller did not have "sufficient" evidence to support a charge in the obstruction case, a move that has drawn scrutiny from the Democrats.