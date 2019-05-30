Syria Day event kicks off at Expo 2019 Beijing

Artists perform on the Syria Day of Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2019. The Syria Day event kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Syria Garden on the Syria Day of Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2019. The Syria Day event kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform on the Syria Day of Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2019. The Syria Day event kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Syria Garden on the Syria Day of Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2019. The Syria Day event kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)