Syria Day event kicks off at Expo 2019 Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/5/30 2:26:41

Artists perform on the Syria Day of Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2019. The Syria Day event kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
