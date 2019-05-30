Iran president hails Palestinian "defense achievements" against Israel

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday hailed the Palestinian "defense achievements" against Israel over the past years, Press TV reported.



Palestinian resistance fighters are responding to Israel's missiles with "missiles rather than stones," he said.



"There was a time when people of Palestine had only stones at their disposal to defend themselves," Rouhani added.



"Palestinians are now capable of giving crushing response to Israelis thanks to their endeavors, sacrifices and domestic industry," the Iranian president noted.



Western-backed Israeli occupation had robbed Palestinian generations of safety and freedom, Rouhani said.



He called for mass turnout across Iran on Quds (Jerusalem) Day this Friday to show support for Palestine.



Quds Day, which falls on May 31 this year, is an annual event observed on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Iran and several Arab countries to support the Palestinian cause.

