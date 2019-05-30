Mainland expresses firm opposition to external intervention on Taiwan question

Taiwan question belongs to China's internal affairs and any outside interference is not allowed, An Fengshan, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said here Wednesday.



"We resolutely oppose any form of official contact or military ties between the United States and Taiwan," An told a press conference. "No foreign force is allowed to play the 'Taiwan card' to damage the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait."



An warned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration that placing the bet on foreign forces is unreliable, noting that separatist activities including courting foreign support to build itself up, sowing discord internationally, escalating cross-Strait confrontation and creating hostility among compatriots will suffer the consequences.



"Any person and any force should never underestimate our determination and ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," An added.



The one-China principle constitutes the important political foundation of China-US relations, said An. "Any comment or action damaging the principle only destabilizes the foundation of China-US relations and does not conform to the fundamental interests of China and the US"

