Social responsibility reports of Chinese media outlets released

The All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) on Wednesday released the 2018 social responsibility reports of 46 domestic media outlets.



The media outlets, including both national and local ones, reported on how they have served the public, contributed to the country's cultural development, protected journalists' rights and interests, and fulfilled their social responsibilities in the past year.



Among the media outlets who released the reports were China Media Group, the China Youth Daily, and Xinhuanet, the website of Xinhua News Agency.



Such social responsibility reports by media outlets have been released annually by the ACJA since 2014, when 11 media outlets made the reports for the first time.

