DPP disrupts cross-Strait education exchange, harming Taiwan students' interests

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration deliberately impedes cross-Strait education exchanges, which harms the interests of students on the island, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson.



An Fengshan, spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference Wednesday.



Education authority on the island asked two universities not to release internet information of a program inviting Taiwan students to do an internship in Beijing. The program was initiated by the China Association for Science and Technology in 2002.



Education exchange, which is an important part of cross-Strait cooperation, is vital for the benefits and wellbeing of young people across the Taiwan Strait, said An, adding that the mainland has been making continuous efforts to step up education exchange and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among young people across the Strait and provide more opportunities to young people of Taiwan to study, work and live on the mainland.

