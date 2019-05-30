Taiwan's DPP administration cannot block progress in cross-Strait relations: spokesperson

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration cannot block the overwhelming trend toward progress in cross-Strait relations, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.



An Fengshan, spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comment in response to the DPP administration's latest move to ban individuals and groups on the island from traveling to the mainland to conduct democratic consultation on cross-Strait relations.



The DPP administration has deliberately escalated confrontation and hostility across the Strait by pursuing the separatist proposition of "one country on each side," An said.



They have constantly suppressed political parties and individuals on the island who advocate peaceful reunification, undermining the fundamental interests of Taiwan residents and the future of the island, An noted.



Democratic consultation is the correct direction for promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and is in line with the wishes of the people on both sides and the trend of the times, he said.



On the basis of the one-China principle, all political parties and people from various sectors on both sides of the Strait have the right and responsibility to voice their views and build consensus through democratic consultations, the spokesperson added.



He noted that the principles of "peaceful reunification" and "one country, two systems" were the best approach to resolving the Taiwan question and realizing national reunification.



The implementation of "one country, two systems" in Taiwan will fully take into account the reality of the island, absorb opinions and suggestions from various sectors on both sides, and give full consideration to the interests and feelings of the Taiwan compatriots, An said.

