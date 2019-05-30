9th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations opens in Beijing

The ninth Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations opened in Beijing Wednesday with the theme of "Embracing a New Era, Realizing the Chinese Dream."



The conference, jointly sponsored by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council and the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, reviewed the two sponsors' work since 2016 and looked at new situations overseas Chinese communities face.



It called on individuals, associations and their leading members to work for building an image of overseas Chinese befitting China's international status.



Attended by more than 450 leading members of overseas Chinese associations from more than 90 countries and regions, the conference honored 10 associations for their outstanding performance.



Starting in 2001, the conference has emerged as an important platform for friendships and exchanges among overseas Chinese across the world.

