19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in June to review achievements

The 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit will be held from June 13 to 14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the SCO secretary general announced Thursday, saying that "the Bishkek summit will make a special contribution to the deepening of multilateral cooperation within the organization."Vladimir Norov, SCO Secretary General, said heads of SCO member states, observer states and international organizations that are cooperating with SCO will attend the summit.The SCO has eight member states, four observer states and six dialogue partners. Its member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, account for more than 20 percent of the global economy and 40 percent of its population.Norov said that the summit will review the achievements of the SCO under Kyrgyzstan's presidency, discuss plans for further cooperation, and determine the areas of further development of the organization.The Bishkek summit is expected to sign documents aimed at deepening interaction between regions, strengthen the fight against illicit drug trafficking, establish cooperation in information technologies, environmental protection, health care and sports, Norov said.He added that the approaches of the SCO to settling the Afghanistan issue will be outlined again, as a high level of terrorism comes from Afghanistan.In the economic sphere, the emphasis will be placed on expansion and deepening cooperation between SCO member states in the financial sector, investments, transportation, energy and agriculture.