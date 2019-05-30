Senior CPC official meets with Russian presidential executive office delegation

Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Xi on Thursday met with a visiting delegation of the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation.



Hailing the high-level development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Chen said China is willing to strengthen exchanges with the Russian side in governance and training of officials, so as to attain greater achievements in bilateral relations.



Head of the Russian delegation, Anatoly Seryshev, also an assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, said Russia is ready to strengthen political mutual trust and exchange of governance with China and to promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

