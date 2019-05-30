China reports fast growth of domestic, outbound tourists

Chinese made 149.72 million outbound international trips in 2018, up 14.7 percent year on year, said the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism Thursday.
The number of domestic trips totaled 5.5 billion in 2018, up 10.8 percent year on year, according to an annual report issued by the ministry.
Meanwhile, international tourists paid 141.2 million visits to China in 2018, up 1.2 percent, the report said.
The country's tourism industry earned 5.97 trillion yuan (865.22 billion US dollars in revenue in the past year, an annual growth of 10.5 percent, according to the report.