Former senior food, drug administration official stands trial for bribery, abuse of power

Wu Zhen, former deputy head of the now-defunct China food and drug administration, on Thursday stood trial for taking bribes and abuse of power at the Intermediate People's Court of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.



According to the indictment, Wu was accused of taking advantage of his various positions between 1996 and 2018 to provide assistance to units and individuals in getting approval for drugs or finding employment. In return, he illegally accepted money and goods worth more than 21.71 million yuan (about 3.14 million US dollars) directly or through his relatives.



He was also charged with fraud in his work for personal purposes and abusing his power when he served as a senior official of the country's food and drug administration as well as the health authority, causing "huge losses" to the interests of the country and the people.



During the first-instance trial, the prosecutors, defendant, and the defense counsel cross-examined evidence given by the public prosecutors and gave their full accounts, said a statement from the court.



In his final statement, Wu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.



The trial was attended by more than 50 people including legislators, political advisors, the press and members of the public.



The verdict will be announced in due course.

