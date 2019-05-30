Global satellite-based communication provider eyes nascent Chinese market





Inmarsat, a global leader in satellite-based communication provider, is eyeing China's nascent but potentially huge market for mobile broadband services such as in-flight Wi-Fi, the company's global CEO Rupert Pearce told the Global Times on Thursday.



"We are seeing tremendous growth potential in the Chinese aviation market, finding long-established customers looking to invest in global broadband and connectivity," Pearce said.



"If you look at the airline industry globally, most of the demand is coming from Southeast Asia and China, and we see Chinese airlines as the leaders to deliver the next-generation services to customers," noted Pearce.



The UK-based Inmarsat delivers high-speed connectivity services with the help of satellites in space to atypical recipients, such as passengers in an airplane or sailors in a ship. Its technology allows it to extend wireless services into the seas, skies and other remote areas.



Inmarsat works through partners in China, primarily Beijing Marine Communication and Navigation Co, to provide communications services to some of China's biggest multinational enterprises including Air China, China COSCO Shipping Corp and China National Petroleum Corp.



China's in-flight Wi-Fi service is nascent, with airlines just beginning to provide it in 2018. It is estimated that at the current market size, there are 1.3 billion hours of time during which passengers have no broadband connections in the air, according to media reports.



Inmarsat announced on Thursday that it has selected Airbus Defence & Space for the manufacture of three next-generation GX satellites to boost its Global Xpress (GX) network.



Inmarsat's GX network was designed in 2010 and began global services in 2015. It created the world's first and only seamless global mobile broadband network.



However, the recent trade war between the world's two largest economies has raised some concerns for services provided by companies such as Inmarsat that use critical US technology.



The US has recently escalated the trade war into the sphere of technology by imposing a ban on Huawei, a Shenzhen-based global leader in wireless technologies, suspending supply of vital products and technologies to the company. US-based software providers and international standards organizations were involved.



Pearce said that Inmarsat has been providing services for 40 years in 200 countries and regions.



"Trade disputes come and go and we continue to deliver our services to the world. We take a very long-term view about our relationship with countries where our customers are based," the CEO said.









