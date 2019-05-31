Main structure of Zhangjiakou Station basically completed

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/5/31 11:06:04

Photo taken on May 30, 2019 shows the construction site of the Zhangjiakou Station of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. The main structure of the Zhangjiakou Station has been basically completed. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Photo taken on May 30, 2019 shows the model of the Zhangjiakou Station of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. The main structure of the Zhangjiakou Station has been basically completed. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

