SW China's Yunnan promotes technological innovation

A total of 2,080 technological innovations focusing on first-line production had been carried out in southwest China's Yunnan Province by the end of March, local authorities said Thursday.



Led by 235 provincial studios, these innovations are mainly involved in computer numerical control lathes, lead smelting and railway signal lamps manufacturing, according to the provincial human resources and social security department.



The innovations are achievements of a provincial project launched in 2013 to accelerate the development of highly skilled workforce in the border province.



Each studio of the project can get an annual 100,000 yuan (14,475 US dollars) of financial support for five consecutive years. The chief technician of the studio receives a subsidy of 30,000 yuan a year.



In recent years, Yunnan has been actively engaged in independent innovation for industrial transformation and upgrading.

