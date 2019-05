"Aladdin" continues to lead Chinese mainland box office

Disney's live-action "Aladdin" topped the Chinese mainland box office Thursday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Friday.



The film grossed about 16.2 million yuan (about 2.34 million US dollars) Thursday, accounting for about 37 percent of the daily total.



It was followed by "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which brought in 9 million yuan in presale.



Coming in the third was "A Dog's Journey," which earned 3.8 million yuan.