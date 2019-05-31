Tesla to deliver Shanghai-manufactured model 3 in 6-10 months

Tesla announced Friday that the model 3 manufactured in the Shanghai gigafactory was available for pre-order with starting price of 328,000 yuan (47,529 US dollars) and expected to deliver in six to ten months.



The Shanghai-manufactured model 3 is more affordable than the imported counterpart, which has a starting price of 377,000 yuan.



Customers can pre-order both online and offline. Tesla will bring the newest V3 super charger to Chinese market by the end of the year.



The Tesla factory, with an investment of over 50 billion yuan, is the largest foreign-invested manufacturing project in Shanghai's history, and Tesla's first outside the United States.



Tesla signed an agreement with the Shanghai municipal government in July 2018 to build the factory.

