Sudan's security departments vow to end clashes

Sudan's security departments vowed on Friday to put an end to the violence in the country after civilians were killed in recent clashes here.



The security departments include the Sudanese Armed Forces, police forces, the National Intelligence and Security Service and the rapid support forces.



"The components of the security system will work according to the law in a manner that ensures the safety of citizens and end manifestations of security disturbances," said a statement released by Sudan's military department.



The security departments urged citizens to be alert and cooperate with the government, and report any incident which may turn into violence.



These departments also vowed to work to bring freedom, peace and justice to the east African country.



They further accused what it termed as "uncontrolled elements" of committing illegal acts, terrorizing citizens, threatening their lives and properties, and harassing the regular forces, which lead to loss of innocent lives.



During the past two days, the capital Khartoum witnessed security incidents near the army's general headquarters, where thousands of Sudanese protesters have been staging a sit-in since April 6.



The Transitional Military Council, chaired by Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, is tasked with running the country's affairs following the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir.

