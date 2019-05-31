Maduro announces "good news" after receiving Venezuelan gov't delegation's report from Norway

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received on Thursday a report from the government delegation to Norway, saying that there was "good news" in the second round of talks with the opposition this week.



"Norway, good news. Let's move forward," the president said in a video posted on Twitter after receiving the report from Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez, who led the delegation.



"We are optimists, we believe in peace, we believe in dialogue, we believe in national harmony. That is the way," he added.



The Norwegian government published on Wednesday a statement in which it said that the Venezuelan government and the opposition "have demonstrated their willingness to move forward in the search for an agreed-upon and constitutional solution for the country."



The Venezuelan government and the opposition travelled to the Norwegian capital Oslo for talks to ease the political standoff in the South American country. The two sides' initial round of meetings took place earlier this month.

