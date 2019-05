New X-Men film to hit Chinese screens in June

"Dark Phoenix," a new installment in the X-Men film series, will arrive in Chinese theaters on June 6.



The film's plot focuses on X-Men team member Jean Grey, who loses control of her powers and turns into the Dark Phoenix. The X-Men members have to save the world from the dark side of one of their own.



The film has grossed over 6 million yuan (about 868,570 US dollars) in presale at the Chinese mainland box office.