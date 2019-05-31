95 percent of Chilean exports go to countries with FTA: official

A senior Chilean economic official said on Thursday that 95 percent of the country's exports in 2018 went to markets of its free trade partners.



The figure shows that exporters in the South American country have greater access to the world, Rodrigo Yanez, head of the General Directorate of International Economic Relations of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told reporters here.



Nearly half of the 8,080 Chilean exporters last year were micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, according to Yanez.



As South America's richest country in terms of GDP per capita, Chile has signed 28 free trade deals with 64 countries, which account for around 86 percent of the global economy and cover almost two thirds of the world's population.

