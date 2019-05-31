China to conduct random audits on social organizations

China will launch random audits in 250 social organizations to strengthen the supervision and orderly development of such groups across the country, China Daily reported Friday.
Ordered by the Ministry of Civil Affairs
, the audit will cover 202 social groups, 23 foundations and 25 social service organizations, among which two are foreign chambers of commerce and four are international associations, the paper said.
The organizations will be assessed in aspects such as annual performance reports, financial audit reports, and compliance with laws, regulations and policies.
Ten accounting firms have been hired to conduct the audit, which is expected to last until August, according to the article.