China has enough countermeasures, but hopes to not use them: former senior official

By Shen Weiduo and Chen Qingqing Source:Global Times Published: 2019/5/31 16:41:22





China has enough countermeasures but hopes not to have to use them in the trade war with the US, a senior former Chinese official told the Global Times on Friday.The comment was made on the sidelines of a high-end seminar held in Beijing on Friday where former Chinese officials and industry representatives discussed and analyzed the latest situation in China-US relations.China has "too many" countermeasures including rare earths, Boeing, US software, cars and infrastructure, former vice commerce minister Wei Jianguo told the Global Times on Friday."But we don't want to turn trade wars into financial wars, science and technology wars, tourism wars or even ideological wars, South China Sea wars," Wei said."I personally think that the US has made a strategic mistake, the biggest strategic mistake it has made since the founding of the US."The US "initiated a wrong trade war at a wrong time and chosen a wrong object," Wei said, even as China maintains sincerity toward negotiations.A former governor of the country's central bank said it was "all up to the attitude of the US" whether China needed countermeasures."What I can say is we are determined, well-prepared and calm after the US side decided to escalate the trade war," Dai Xianglong, former governor of the People's Bank of China, told the Global Times on Friday.Chinese officials still harbor hopes that leaders of the world's two largest economies might meet at the G20 summit in Japan."However, considering the hegemonic and bullying behavior of the US, I foresee growing obstacles," Dai said.The US clampdown hurts its own companies, Dai noted, and China and the US must eventually end up cooperating.In 2018, China and the US accounted for 40 percent of the world's total economy, and total imports and exports accounted for 23 percent of global trade.The China-US trade war will not only hurt China and the US, but its impact would also spread to other regions and the rest of world, Dai warned.If the China-US trade war continues expanding, it may lead to a global economic recession or a global financial crisis even worse than the 2008 US financial crisis, he said.