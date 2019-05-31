China hits back with its own 'entity list’

By Chu Daye Source:Global Times Published: 2019/5/31





The announcement was made before previously published retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion in US goods that will take effect on Saturday.



Called the "non-reliable entity list," the list will include foreign entities, individuals and companies that block and shut the supply chain, or take discriminatory measures over non-commercial reasons, and when their actions endanger the business of Chinese companies as well as global consumers and companies, Gao Feng, MOFCOM spokesperson told a press conference on Friday.



What will happen to those included in the list will be announced in the near future, Gao said.



He said the move comes after some foreign entities violated market rules and the spirit of contracts to block the supply or take other discriminative measures against Chinese companies, which damaged the legitimate rights of Chinese entities and jeopardized China's national security.



Gao said the entity list was based on China's foreign trade law, antitrust law and national security law.



The US has imposed tariffs of 25 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods in recent weeks.



The country has also escalated the trade war into the sphere of technology by imposing a ban on Huawei, a Shenzhen-based global leader in wireless technologies, suspending supply of vital products and technologies to the company.



Software providers, including Google, Microsoft, as well as Softbank's chipset producer Arm face risk of being listed into the list. It is not known what punishment firms on China's "entity list" face at the moment, analysts said.





