Gulf, Arab summits in Mecca call on Iran to reconsider its regional role

The Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council on Thursday called on Iran to reconsider its role in the region, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.



In a press statement after the Gulf and Arab summits held in the Saudi city of Mecca, Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf voiced in a press statement the support from the Gulf and Arab countries for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against the recent attacks they have witnessed.



He asserted that the Gulf countries are willing to make peace and cooperate with Iran, if the latter "could stop backing terrorism in the region."



The Iran-backed Houthi militants have attacked Saudi Arabia with 225 missiles and drones, including the recent ones that targeted two oil pumping stations in the country, he revealed.



The Saudi minister said the recent attacks escalated tension in the region and increased tension between Iran and the United States.



The statement also reiterated that the coordination and negotiation with the United States to reinforce Gulf-US ties serves the strategic partnership between both sides.



The Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit told the press conference that his organization does not push towards confrontation in the region, but calls for stability, Arab rights, and the end of Iranian interference in the Arab affairs.

