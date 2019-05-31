CPC launches campaign to stress Party's founding mission among members

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday reiterated the Party's original aspiration and mission, which is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation.



Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement at a key meeting to launch a campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission" among all Party members, especially officials at or above the county and director level.



Seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation is the fundamental driving force behind the heroic fight of generations of CPC members, Xi said.

