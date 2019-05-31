Philippines sends trash back to Canada

The Philippines has started returning dozens of shipping containers full of trash to Canada after a long-running row over waste exports that has tested diplomatic ties between the two countries.



The 69 containers were loaded overnight onto a vessel at the port of Subic, northwest of Manila, and left on Friday for a month-long journey to the Canadian city of Vancouver.



A Philippine court in 2016 declared the import of 2,400 tons of Canadian waste illegal. It had been mislabeled as plastics for recycling.



Canada said the waste, exported to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014, was a private commercial transaction done without the government's consent.



"Canada is taking all the necessary measures to ensure safe and environmentally sound transport, handling and disposal of the waste in Canada," said Mark Johnson, spokesperson for Canada's environment and climate change ministry.



Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to declare war on Canada, dump the trash in front of its embassy in Manila, or personally sail with the waste and leave it in Canadian waters. His spokesperson Salvador Panelo said he hoped ties with Canada would now return to normal.



Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said diplomats whom he had ordered to leave Canada in protest had now been told to return.



Malaysia, one of the world's main destinations for plastic waste, also said Tuesday it would return as much as 3,000 tons of waste back to the countries of origin.

