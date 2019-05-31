China not the only US bullying victim: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

China is not the only victim of the US' repeated trade bullying policies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Friday after the US announced plans to impose more tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico."The US has repeatedly taken trade bullying action and China is not the only victim," Geng told reporters at a daily briefing. "Current measures taken by China are to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, to maintain multilateralism and the global free trade system."Starting at 5 percent on June 10 due to a surge of illegal immigrants across the US-Mexico border, the US move has rattled investors who fear that worsening trade frictions could hurt the global economy.A White House statement said the tariffs will rise to 10 percent on July 1, then increase by 5 percent increments each month until they reach 25 percent on October 1."If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgment, the tariffs will be removed," US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday.Trump's decision was a direct challenge to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and took the Mexican government by surprise on a day when it had started a formal process to ratify a trade deal with the US and Canada.Lopez Obrador, whose country sends 80 percent of its exports to the US, said Friday he would respond with "great prudence" to threats and called on Mexicans to unite to deal with the challenge, noting the US measures were in neither country's interest.The US move also raised the risk of devastating economic relations with the biggest US trade partner for goods. Mexico, heavily dependent on cross-border trade, rose to that ranking as a result of Trump's trade war with China.The Mexican peso, US stock index futures and Asian stock markets tumbled on the news, including shares of Japanese automakers who ship cars from Mexico to the US.Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday that an escalation of US tariffs on China or Mexico is an undesirable development for the global economy.Trump's announcement came a day after border agents in El Paso, Texas detained the largest single group of migrants they had ever encountered - 1,036 people.