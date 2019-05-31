Tobacco use declines on Chinese mainland

Schools around China teach children about the danger of smoking every year on May 31. Photos: VCG





The ratio of smokers on the Chinese mainland has fallen for the first time, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday, World No Tobacco Day, citing an official survey.



The rate of smoking among Chinese aged 15 or older was 26.6 percent in 2018, lower than previous years and there were also improvements in the second-hand smoking rate, according to data released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



Despite improvements, that total is still far from reaching the target of smoking rate below 20 percent by 2030 for people who are 15 or older.



In Beijing, 200,000 fewer people were smoking, CCTV on Friday cited the Beijing Municipal Health Commission as saying. The number of adult smokers dropped to 22.3 percent today from 23.4 percent in 2014.



More than 68 percent of non-smokers are being exposed to smoking and half of those who work indoors have seen someone smoking.



Internet bars, clubs and restaurants are the most likely places to experience second-hand smoking on the Chinese mainland.



More than 90 percent of those surveyed supported a total smoking ban in workplaces, hospitals, schools and public transport. Nearly 80 percent agree that restaurants should ban smoking.



China has more than 300 million smokers, the CCTV report said.



Global Times



