Xi sends congratulatory message to 14th OIC summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory message on the opening of the 14th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi city of Mecca.



Xi said in his message that the OIC is a symbol of unity for the Islamic countries and he highly appreciates the contributions the OIC has made to promoting cooperation among the Islamic countries since its establishment 50 years ago.



China and the Islamic countries have enjoyed traditionally friendly ties, profound friendship as well as mutual support and sincere cooperation, Xi said.



China attaches great importance to the friendly relations with Islamic countries and looks to the OIC as an important bridge for cooperation between China and the Islamic world, he said.



Xi also said that China stands ready to work with the Islamic countries to enhance political mutual trust and promote practical cooperation and dialogue among civilizations, to jointly create a better future for the friendly ties between China and the Islamic world and contribute to advancing the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.





