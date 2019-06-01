Myanmar's state counselor leaves for Czech Republic, Hungary

Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi left Nay Pyi Taw on Saturday to visit the Czech Republic and Hungary, according to the Foreign Ministry.



The state counselor will pay an official visit to the Czech Republic at the invitation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on June 2-4.



During the visit, the two leaders are expected to focus on bilateral relations and cooperation, and trade and investment in their talks.



In October 2015, governments of Myanmar and the Czech Republic signed an agreement on trade and economic cooperation in Nay Pyi Taw, under which investment opportunity and trade cooperation were to be enhanced.



In February 2016 when Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek visited Myanmar, the two countries vowed to cooperate in sectoral investment including energy, mining, tourism, agriculture and food production.



Following her official visit to the Czech Republic, Suu Kyi will travel to Hungary for a working visit on June 5-6, the ministry said in a statement.



As a then opposition leader, Suu Kyi visited both of the European countries in September 2013.

