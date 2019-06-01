China's national supercomputing center launches AI testbed

China's National Supercomputing Center in the south China city of Shenzhen on Friday launched a testbed for artificial intelligence (AI) experiments.
The AI testbed, named Tai, provides the basic environment of AI chips and systems for the research, development and application tests of AI inventions.
Tai is capable of dealing with large-scale and complex scenarios. Scientists have built an EB-level intelligent data management and analysis system for high-energy physics, as well as simulation of AI scenarios in real business situations and an AI-powered weather forecast platform.
The testbed is co-built by organizations, enterprises and research institutes from home and abroad, including the Bench Council, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China Software Testing Center under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
, Alibaba and Cambricon.
It can simulate the verification environment for future smart devices, said Feng Shengzhong, head of the center.
As a part of the Bench Council's 2019 International Symposium on Intelligent Computers, an international AI competition started Friday in Shenzhen, which has made the new testbed the venue.
Feng said the center had taken charge of the operation and maintenance management together with the Beijing Academy of Frontier Sciences and Technology.