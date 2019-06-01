CNTR holds public welfare activities for children

A series of public welfare activities for children were held by the China National Theater for Children (CNTR) Saturday, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of New China.



Children are welcome to participate in an immersive activity on the meaning of time, as well as to write down their love for the motherland on a message board.



Also, from May 25 to June 2, the CNTR has scheduled "Time Forest" and five other child plays over 33 performances to celebrate International Children's day.



Children of migrant workers, orphans, children with disabilities, as well as children born on Children's Day, are invited to the theater for free.

