Mercedes-Benz recalls vehicles in China over tyre problem

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will recall 44,900 automobiles in China due to a tyre problem, according to China's market regulator.



The recall, starting from Oct. 25, was filed by Mercedes-Benz (China) Automotive Sales Co. and Beijing Benz Automotive Co. It involves its imported and parts of domestically-produced cars manufactured between April 20, 2016 and May 4, 2019, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.



In the process of driving, the defective tyres may bulge due to external forces, causing safety risks.



The company said it would replace the defective parts free of charge.

