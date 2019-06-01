5.4-magnitude quake rattles Davao Oriental province in southern Philippines

An undersea earthquake of 5.4 magnitudes struck Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.



The institute said the quake, which struck at 5:45 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of 75 km, about 93 km southeast off Governor Generoso town in Davao Oriental.



There were no reported casualties or damage.



Phivolcs said the quake was also felt in the municipality of Alabel and Kiamba in Sarangani province, General Santos City and Bislig City in Surigao del Sur in the southern Philippines.



The institute said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, will not cause any damage. However, it said that aftershocks are expected.



Phivolcs did not issue a tsunami warning in the wake of the quake.



The province was also hit by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake last Friday.

